The Pirates recalled Moreta from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Moreta was reinstated from the injured list in mid-June after fulling recovering from Tommy John surgery in May of 2024. He has pitched well in Triple-A this season with a 2.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB across 31.2 innings, and his return to the majors will bolster the Pirates' bullpen. Thomas Harrington was optioned to Triple-A following Friday's game against the Rockies in a corresponding move.