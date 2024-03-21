Moreta underwent surgery on his right UCL on Thursday and will be out 14-to-16 months, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Moreta landed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday after damaging his UCL earlier this spring. He logged a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 58 innings last year, but he won't be able to follow up his solid season until midway through the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Pirates' Dauri Moreta: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Dauri Moreta: Meeting with doctor next week•
-
Pirates' Dauri Moreta: Dealing with elbow ligament injury•
-
Pirates' Dauri Moreta: Set to miss time•
-
Pirates' Dauri Moreta: Exits with elbow issue•
-
Pirates' Dauri Moreta: Recalled from Indianapolis•