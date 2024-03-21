Moreta underwent surgery on his right UCL on Thursday and will be out 14-to-16 months, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Moreta landed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday after damaging his UCL earlier this spring. He logged a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 58 innings last year, but he won't be able to follow up his solid season until midway through the 2025 campaign.