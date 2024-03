Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk revealed Wednesday that Moreta's right elbow injury is related to a ligament, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The hurler is still being evaluated before a decision is made about how to treat the injury, but Tomczyk said Moreta will miss "an extended period of time." It's a blow to the Pirates' bullpen, as Moreta held a 3.72 ERA and 76:24 K:BB across 58 innings in 2023 and had been pegged for a key role again in 2024.