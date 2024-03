Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Tuesday that Moreta's elbow injury is still being evaluated, but the right-hander is expected to miss some time, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the elbow injury during Sunday's spring game against the Orioles, and while the specifics of the issue aren't yet know, it appears he'll begin the season on the injured list. Moreta was a reliable bullpen piece for Pittsburgh last season with a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 76:24 K:BB across 58 innings.