The Pirates don't believe Neverauskas (oblique) is facing a long-term absence, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Neverauskas was sent to the injured list Thursday with an oblique strain that he suffered earlier the month. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the issue will keep the right-hander sidelined for too long. Once healthy, he should fill a low-leverage relief role for the Pirates.

