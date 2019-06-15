Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Neverauskas' most recent stint in the big leagues was a successful one, as he tossed three scoreless innings across a pair of relief appearances. He'll head back down to make room on the active roster for Saturday's starter, Dario Agrazal, but Neverauskas should be a top consideration when the Pirates inevitably need bullpen reinforcements.

More News
Our Latest Stories