Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned down
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Neverauskas' most recent stint in the big leagues was a successful one, as he tossed three scoreless innings across a pair of relief appearances. He'll head back down to make room on the active roster for Saturday's starter, Dario Agrazal, but Neverauskas should be a top consideration when the Pirates inevitably need bullpen reinforcements.
