Neverauskas signed a one-year, $875,000 contract Monday with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Yahoo Sports Japan reports.
After being dropped from the Pirates' 40-man roster earlier this month, Neverauskas likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal this winter had he opted to continue his career in North America. Instead, he'll head overseas for a guaranteed deal in Japan, though he could revisit a return to MLB in 2021. Over parts of four seasons with the Pirates spanning 76 relief appearances, Neverauskas logged a 6.81 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.