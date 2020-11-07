Neverauskas was released by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Neverauskas was designated for assignment Sunday, and he'll hit free agency after his release. The 27-year-old wasn't able to generate much production with the major-league club over the past several seasons, and he recorded a 7.11 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 19 innings in 2020.
More News
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Back in bigs•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned down•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned to Triple-A•