Neverauskas was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday.
Neverauskas spent time with the major-league club over the past three seasons, but he struggled to generate consistent production. He made 17 relief appearances in 2020, recording a 7.11 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over 19 innings. The 27-year-old will now lose his spot on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster as the offseason begins.
