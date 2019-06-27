Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Back in bigs
Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Neverauskas is back with the Pirates after spending the past two weeks with Indianapolis. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 9.95 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in 6.1 innings with the big club this season; while he's recorded 4.2 scoreless frames over his last four appearances, Neverauskas still figures to be limited to low-leverage work during his time in the majors, which could be brief with Jordan Lyles (hamstring) set to return from the IL on Saturday. Dario Agrazal was sent to the minors to clear a roster spot for Neverauskas.
More News
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned down•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Rejoins Pirates•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent down to minors•
-
Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Recalled by Priates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...