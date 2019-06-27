Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Neverauskas is back with the Pirates after spending the past two weeks with Indianapolis. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 9.95 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in 6.1 innings with the big club this season; while he's recorded 4.2 scoreless frames over his last four appearances, Neverauskas still figures to be limited to low-leverage work during his time in the majors, which could be brief with Jordan Lyles (hamstring) set to return from the IL on Saturday. Dario Agrazal was sent to the minors to clear a roster spot for Neverauskas.

