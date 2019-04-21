Diaz (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Sunday.

A viral infection stole all of Diaz's spring training and forced him to spend the first few weeks of the season getting up to speed on a rehab assignment. He looks to be good to go after hitting .412 in nine minor-league games. He'll take the backup catcher job behind Francisco Cervelli, with Jacob Stallings (neck) heading to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

