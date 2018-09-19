Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Blows fifth save
Vazquez struck out two and allowed a run on two hits and a walk to blown the save against the Royals on Tuesday.
Things were almost much worse for Vazquez, as Salvador Perez was cut down at the plate to preserve the 1-1 tie for the Pirates. The 27-year-old's September scuffles continue as he has allowed five runs and 12 hits over eight innings, but has still converted 5-of-6 save opportunities. Overall, Vazquez has a 2.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and has 34 saves in 39 chances.
