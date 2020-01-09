Heredia agreed to a contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Heredia appeared in 89 games for the Rays in 2019, but he wasn't tendered a contract following the season. The 28-year-old is a strong defender, but his batting average has steadily declined over the past four years, hitting .225 in 2019. Heredia will likely serve as major-league depth in the outfield next season.