Pirates' Hoy Park: Heads back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Park was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Park failed to see an at-bat in his brief stint with the Pirates, but he was called upon as a pinch runner during Sunday's game against the Padres. Yu Chang was recalled in a corresponding move.
