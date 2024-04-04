Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Wednesday against the Nationals.

Suwinski tagged Nats reliever Robert Garcia for the solo shot in the sixth inning, moving the Pirates to within one run of Washington. While they would end up dropping their first game of the season, Suwinski managed to collect his first multi-hit performance of the campaign. While the third-year big-leaguer hasn't done enough to cement himself as an everyday starter for Pittsburgh, his mix of speed, power and youth makes him an intriguing fantasy option.