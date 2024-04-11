Suwinski is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Philadelphia.
The Phillies are sending southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill, so the left-handed hitting Suwinski will get a breather. Bryan Reynolds and Edward Olivares will occupy the corner outfield spots for the Pirates.
More News
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Slugs first homer of 2024•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Out again against left-hander•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: On bench again against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sitting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Likely to shift to right field•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Hoping to improve against lefties•