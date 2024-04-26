Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Suwinski delivered an RBI double to tie the game in the fifth inning and came around to score in the same frame to give the Pirates the lead. It was his second consecutive start with a double, but he had only five hits in 24 at-bats across a seven-game homestand. Suwinski has cut his strikeout rate to 17.2 percent -- down from 32.2 percent in 2023 -- but that has yet to lead to positive results as he's hitting .183 with two home runs across 93 plate appearances for the season.