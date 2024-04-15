Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam Sunday against the Phillies.

Suwinski belted a game-deciding grand slam in the sixth inning, his second long ball of the season. He's gotten off to a slow start to the new campaign, tallying only two multi-hit games and only one extra-base hit in addition to his long balls. On the other hand, Suwinski has shown some improvement in his skill profile, most notably that he's struck out only 17.2 percent of the time across 58 plate appearances.