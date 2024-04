Triolo will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday versus the Tigers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Triolo hadn't previously batted higher than sixth this season, but he's perched atop the batting order in this one against righty Casey Mize while Oneil Cruz gets a breather. The 26-year-old is hitting .275/.356/.375 in his first 10 games this season.