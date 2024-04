Triolo went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Phillies.

Triolo has settled into a near everyday role at second base, while hitting primarily seventh or eighth in the lineup. He has at least one hit in 11 of his 14 starts, with the result being a .268 average across 62 plate appearances. The rest of Triolo's line is fairly empty, however, as he's tallied only two extra-base hits -- on home run -- and two stolen bases.