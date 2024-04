Triolo (foot) will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Nationals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Triolo sat out Monday's game as a precaution with a sore foot, but he's ready to roll following Tuesday's off day. The 26-year-old is 5-for-17 with a 3:4 BB:K over his first four contests this season.