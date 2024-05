Triolo went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Brewers.

Even with Nick Gonzales in the majors, Triolo has continued to serve as an everyday player for the Pirates while playing third base in the absence of Ke'Bryan Hayes (back). Triolo's playing time is likely to be in jeopardy once Hayes can return, however, as he has only two hits across his last 27 at-bats and has just a .521 OPS in 157 plate appearances for the season.