Triolo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Triolo has gone 5-for-11 with four strikeouts over his last three games. Prior to this burst of offense, he went just 2-for-30 with an 8:13 BB:K over a 10-game stretch. The infielder is slashing a poor .212/.297/.265 with two home runs, four steals, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles over 172 plate appearances this season. While those numbers aren't great, Triolo appears set to maintain a starting role at third base as long as Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) is out.