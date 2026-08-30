Triolo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Triolo ends August on a six-game hitting streak, though his homer Sunday was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 13. The utility man had just one RBI during his power drought as well. Triolo is batting .247 with a .639 OPS, three homers, 26 RBI, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles and 10 stolen bases over 101 contests this season. He's typically more of a short-side platoon option, but the Pirates have faced five left-handers over the last eight games, giving Triolo a decent run of playing time that he's taken full advantage of to potentially earn a larger role.