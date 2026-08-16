Pirates' Jared Triolo: Getting leadoff chance Sunday

Triolo will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Triolo will check into the starting nine for the fourth game in a row and will receive just his third look in the leadoff spot of the season while Spencer Horwitz and Nick Gonzales (face) are on the bench. The Pirates should be able to open up regular room for Triolo in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but the slick-fielding infielder may see more sporadic opportunities versus righties so long as Gonzales makes a quick recovery from the facial contusion he suffered Friday.