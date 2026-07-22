Pirates' Jared Triolo: Losing work to Jacob Gonzalez

Triolo is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

When Konnor Griffin moved back to the injured list earlier this month after suffering a torn tendon in his left ring finger, Triolo settled back in as the Pirates' everyday shortstop. However, the Pirates' recent acquisition of Jacob Gonzalez looks like it could result in Triolo moving into more of a utility infield role. Triolo will hit the bench for the second time in five contests while Gonzalez receives the nod at shortstop for the first game of the day.