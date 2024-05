Triolo isn't in the Pirates' lineup Thursday versus the Cubs.

Triolo will begin the day on the bench amidst his recent struggles. After going 0-for-3 Wednesday, he has just two hits in his last 39 plate appearances. The third baseman has been starting in the absence of Ke'Bryan Hayes, but Nick Gonzales will slide over from second to third Thursday. Alika Williams joins the lineup at second and will bat ninth.