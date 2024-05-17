Triolo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Cubs.

Triolo opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run shot off Kyle Hendricks before driving in a third run with a base hit in the fourth. It's the first multi-hit game since May 3 for Triolo -- he'd gone just 2-for-30 in his prior 10 contests. The 26-year-old infielder is now slashing .201/.291/.257 with two homers, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and three steals through 41 games this season. With Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) set to resume baseball activities early next week, Triolo could soon be headed back to a bench role.