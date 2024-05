Triolo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Friday against Atlanta.

Triolo has struggled at the plate for much of the season, though Friday's long ball was his second in his last seven games. He's also hit .280 with four runs scored and six RBI in that span. So long as Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) is sidelined, Triolo should remain the primary starter at third base for Pittsburgh.