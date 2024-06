Triolo will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Triolo will pick up his fourth straight start, but two came while shortstop Oneil Cruz was sitting out due to a sore ankle. Cruz is back in the lineup Sunday, but Triolo will get the nod at third base in place of a resting Ke'Bryan Hayes. Expect Triolo to return to a utility role when the Pirates open their series against the Reds on Monday.