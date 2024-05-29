Triolo is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Triolo had served as the Pirates' primary second baseman for most of the season before seeing most of his action at third base over the past three weeks while Ke'Bryan Hayes was on the injured list. Nick Gonzales took over at second base while Hayes was out, and after handily outperforming Triolo at the plate during that stretch, Gonzales appears to have taken over Triolo's everyday role after Hayes was reinstated from the IL on Tuesday. Even though he had started in all but five of the Pirates' first 54 games of the season, Triolo hadn't delivered much fantasy value with a .203 average, three home runs, four stolen bases, 18 RBI and 12 runs. Now that he's likely moving into a part-time role, Triolo may struggle to offer much utility even in NL-only leagues.