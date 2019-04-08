Martin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Martin was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis after Corey Dickerson (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and had started the last two games in left field. going a combined 3-for-6 with a double and stolen base. With southpaw Jon Lester on the bump for the Cubs, the lefty-hitting Martin will move to the bench, but he looks to have at least a temporary hold on the larger side of a platoon in left field. Pablo Reyes will replace Martin in the lineup Monday.