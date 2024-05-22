Bae went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Giants.

Bae began the season on the injured list and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis upon his activation in mid-April. He started in center field Tuesday and hit ninth, bumping Michael Taylor to the bench. It's unclear how the Pirates will divide playing time in the outfield, though Rowdy Tellez could be the primary player to lose playing time with Connor Joe shifting his primary position from right field to first base.