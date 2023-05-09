The Pirates selected Palacios' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Palacios gets the call to the Pirates' major-league roster after racing out to a .368/.433/.598 batting line with four home runs and four stolen bases through 21 games (97 plate appearances) this season between Double-A and Triple-A. The 27-year-old can play all three outfield spots, but he's just a .207/.267/.232 career hitter in 91 plate appearances at the MLB level.
