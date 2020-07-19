Manager Derek Shelton said Sunday that Hayes has tested positive for COVID-19, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes had been absent from camp over the past several days for an undisclosed reason, but Shelton was able to reveal the reasoning Sunday. It's unclear whether Hayes is experiencing symptoms, but he'll need to produce two negative tests before MLB protocol allows him to rejoin the team. With Opening Day scheduled for Friday, it's unclear how much of the regular season the 23-year-old will miss as a result of the illness.