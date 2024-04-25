Hayes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
It would appear to be a routine day off for Hayes. The Pirates will shift Jared Triolo over to third base Thursday and give Alika Williams a start at second base.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Back in action Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out with back tightness•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Scratched from lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not starting Saturday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Four consecutive multi-hit games•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: On base three times Friday•