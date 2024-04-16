Hayes was scratched out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Mets.
Hayes was initially slotted to start at third and hit third Tuesday. Oneil Cruz will enter the lineup at shortstop and bat seventh with Jared Triolo shifting to Hayes's position and spot in the order. The reasoning for the 27-year-old's removal from the Pirates' lineup is not yet clear.
