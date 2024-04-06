Hayes isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hayes will get his first breather of the year after going 11-for-34 through Pittsburgh's first eight games. Jared Triolo will fill in at the hot corner while he rests, allowing Alika Williams to start at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Four consecutive multi-hit games•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: On base three times Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Showing power early in spring•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Rest day Thursday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Stays hot with homer•