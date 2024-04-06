Share Video

Link copied!

Hayes isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hayes will get his first breather of the year after going 11-for-34 through Pittsburgh's first eight games. Jared Triolo will fill in at the hot corner while he rests, allowing Alika Williams to start at second base and bat ninth.

More News