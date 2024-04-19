Hayes (back) is starting at third base and batting third Friday against the Red Sox.
The 27-year-old sat out the past two games with lower-back tightness but is ready to rejoin Pittsburgh's starting nine after Thursday's scheduled off day. Hayes struggled offensively in the five games preceding the absence, going 3-for-17 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.
