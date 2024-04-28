Hayes went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Giants.
Hayes jumped on a hanging sweeper from Tyler Rogers in the top of the 10th and sent it into the stands for his first home run of the season, going back-to-back with Bryan Reynolds as the Pirates took care of the Giants in extra innings. The third baseman has now registered two hits in back-to-back games and in three of his last six overall, batting .333 (8-for-24) over that stretch.
