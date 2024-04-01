Hayes went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Hayes has hit third in all four of Pittsburgh's games and has tallied two hits in each contest. While he hasn't homered, he has a pair of doubles as well as four RBI and four runs scored. Hayes has also shown impressive plate discipline, striking out just twice while walking four times across 23 plate appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: On base three times Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Showing power early in spring•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Rest day Thursday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Stays hot with homer•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Stays hot Wednesday•