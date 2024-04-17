Hayes (back) remains out of the Pirates' lineup Wednesday.
Hayes was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup versus the Mets because of lower-back tightness, so it's not a surprise he's not ready to play in Wednesday's afternoon tilt. He missed about a month of action last season with the same injury and still has to manage back issues on occasion. At this point, he's considered day-to-day. Jared Triolo is again at third base, while Alika Williams will handle second base.
