Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Sent back to minors
Kramer was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Kramer was up with the Pirates for just one day, drawing a walk in his only plate appearance. He'll head back to the minors to make room for Trevor Williams, who returns from the paternity list.
