Newman went 4-for-6 with a three-run homer and his fifth stolen base of the season Wednesday against Houston.

He's slashing .375/.423/.542 with two homers, 11 RBI and four steals in 79 plate appearances during his batting streak. After bouncing around in the batting order, Newman has hit leadoff in each of his 21 June starts. He'll still need to contend with the likes of prospect Cole Tucker -- who's hitting .385 in his last nine Triple-A games -- but it's possible that Newman could slide over to second base if and when Tucker is recalled. In the meantime he continues to provide fantasy owners with surprising value.