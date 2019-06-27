Pirates' Kevin Newman: Hit streak reaches 16 games
Newman went 4-for-6 with a three-run homer and his fifth stolen base of the season Wednesday against Houston.
He's slashing .375/.423/.542 with two homers, 11 RBI and four steals in 79 plate appearances during his batting streak. After bouncing around in the batting order, Newman has hit leadoff in each of his 21 June starts. He'll still need to contend with the likes of prospect Cole Tucker -- who's hitting .385 in his last nine Triple-A games -- but it's possible that Newman could slide over to second base if and when Tucker is recalled. In the meantime he continues to provide fantasy owners with surprising value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...