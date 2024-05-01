Newman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's outing versus the Dodgers.
The 30-year-old infielder will get a break with Blaze Alexander starting at shortstop Wednesday as the Diamondbacks finish out their series against Los Angeles. Newman has started at shortstop in six of Arizona's last 10 games and is slashing .157/.189/.314 on the season.
