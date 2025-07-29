Newman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The second baseman opened the scoring Monday with a rocket home run to left-center off ace Jacob deGrom in the third inning. It was Newman's second long ball of the season, coming exactly one month after his first on June 28. The veteran had struggled mightily in July, entering the game with a .217/.217/.217 slash line and just one RBI in 23 at-bats. Despite his season-long struggles, Newman has remained on the roster, largely due to injuries to Christian Moore (thumb), Chris Taylor (hand) and Yoan Moncada (hand).