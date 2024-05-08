Newman will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Newman will make his third straight start at shortstop -- all against right-handed pitching -- and looks to have supplanted Blaze Alexander as the Diamondbacks' preferred option at the position while the team waits for Geraldo Perdomo (knee) to return from the injured list. Though he's turned in a poor .559 OPS through 62 plate appearances with Arizona this season, Newman has been a much more polished defender at shortstop than Alexander.