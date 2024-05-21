Newman went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Newman has five multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, going 15-for-31 (.484) in that span. The shortstop still isn't hitting for a lot of power, but he's been able to make decent contact. For the season, he has a .276/.311/.439 slash line with two home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base, eight doubles and a triple over 103 plate appearances. Newman should continue to handle the starting job at shortstop at least until Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is able to return, likely in early June.
