Newman started at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 11-1 over the Angels.

Newman delivered a two-run single in the seventh then, after stealing his third bag of the season, trotted home on Joc Pederson's grand slam. Newman made his first start in three games; he had been the primary shortstop until Geraldo Perdomo was activated off the IL on Tuesday. Newman will work in a utility role and currently is considered the top backup to Christian Walker at first base.