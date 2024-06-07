Newman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.
The 30-year-old will yield to Blaze Alexander on Friday despite Newman a six-game hit streak. On the year, Newman is slashing .260/.294/.377 with a 14.8 percent strikeout rate in 155 plate appearances.
